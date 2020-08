MINSK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Belarusian Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal lodged by opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to annul the results of the disputed Aug. 9 presidential election, the TASS news agency reported.

Veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko declared a landslide win at the vote, sparking mass protests and allegations of election rigging. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by)