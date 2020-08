MINSK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said a new presidential election would be held after the country adopts a new constitution, the RIA news agency reported.

Lukashenko, who is facing the biggest protests of his 26 years in power following a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election, had said earlier on Monday that no new election would be held. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)