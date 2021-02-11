Belarusian president says has too much power, promises 2022 constitutional referendum

KYIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said his position wielded too much power and promised constitutional reforms that would be prepared this year and put to a vote in early 2022.

Lukashenko was speaking at a special assembly to debate political reform, which his opponents have dismissed as a sham exercise to allow him to cling to power after months of protests since a contested election last August. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)