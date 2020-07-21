Belgium in last ditch effort to form government, new polls possible

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - Belgium may have to head to the polls again if two advisers appointed by King Philippe on Monday fail to find agreement on forming a coalition government over the next fifty days, one of the advisers said.

Belgium has been run by a caretaker administration with limited powers for more than a year as a May election failed to resolve the standoff.

The king earlier on Monday tasked Bart De Wever, leader of the centre-right N-VA, the largest party in the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders, and Paul Magnette, Socialist party leader in the French-speaking Walloon region, with the job.

They will look into the possibilities and the requirements for forming a government. Various teams appointed by the king in recent months went back to him empty handed.

There are 50 days to form a government or elections must be called, Magnette was quoted as saying by Belgian news agency Belga.

Belgium's linguistic divide has always been a thorny issue in forming a government. The country took a world record 541 days to cobble together a government after the 2010 election. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)