Belichick won't confirm Newton as Patriots' starting QB

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Friday did not confirm Cam Newton as the team's starting quarterback for the season opener, despite multiple reports suggesting otherwise.

"Yeah, we are not naming any starters at any positions, so any conversations that I have with the team will stay between me and the team, but we are not naming any roster, starters, positions or who's on the team or anything else like that," Belichick said. "So sorry, I'm going to have to bypass that one."

And as for Newton being selected as a captain?

"Yeah, it wasn't a decision. The captains are voted on by the team and the players that they elected are the players they obviously want to represent them in various capacities that come with those positions," Belichick said.

For his part, Newton sure seemed ready to take the proverbial ball and run with it.

"I have so much to prove with an opportunity of a lifetime," Newton said on Friday, via the Providence Journal.

Newton spent the past nine seasons with Carolina, earning three Pro Bowl selections and the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player award before being released by the Panthers in March following an injury-plagued 2019 campaign.

Newton, 31, signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with New England in July and outshined 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and 34-year-old veteran Brian Hoyer during training camp.

Newton would be replacing Tom Brady, who won a record six Super Bowl rings and three MVP awards during his remarkable 20-year run with the Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency in March.

A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Newton posted a 68-55-1 record as a starter for the Panthers while setting franchise records for passing yards (29,041), touchdown passes (182) and touchdown runs (58).

