Bellinger, Judge, Lindor among players to reach deals

Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Francisco Lindor, who was recently acquired by the New York Mets, were among the dozens of players reaching deals for the 2021 season on Friday.

The flurry of agreements was due to Friday's deadline for teams and players to exchange salary arbitration figures.

Former National League MVP Bellinger, who batted a career-worst .239 last season with 12 homers and 30 RBIs in the shortened 60-game 2020 season, agreed to a one-year, $16.1 million contract. Judge, who batted .257 with nine homers and 22 RBIs last season, reached a one-year, $10.175 million deal.

Lindor, who arrived in New York in a Jan. 7 trade with the Cleveland Indians, agreed to a reported one-year deal for $22.3 million, with discussions on a long-term contract expected to continue. Lindor is a career .285 hitter with 138 home runs and 411 RBIs in six seasons, with four All-Star Game appearance and two Gold Glove Awards.

The Chicago Cubs reached deals with the left side of their infield. Shortstop Javier Baez will receive $11.65 million in 2021. Baez batted .203 with eight homers and 24 RBIs last season. Third baseman Kris Bryant received a one-year deal for $19.5 million after batting .206 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 34 games last season. Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP, continues to be the subject of trade rumors.

Other reported contract agreements:

Athletics: Third baseman Mark Chapman agreed to a one-year, $6.49 million deal. The two-time Gold Glover batted .232 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs last season. Also reaching agreements were outfielder Mark Canha ($6.925 million), left-hander Sean Manaea ($5.95 million), right-handers Chris Bassitt ($4.9 million), Frankie Montas ($1.8 million) and Lou Trivino ($912,500).

Blue Jays: Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez agreed to a one-year, $4.325 million deal after having 16 homers and 34 RBIs last season. Right-hander Ross Stripling ($3 million) also agreed to a deal.

Braves: Left-hander Max Fried agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal after going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA and finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young balloting last season. LHP A.J. Minter ($1.3 million) also agreed to terms.

Brewers: Left-hander Josh Hader agreed to a one-year, $6.675 million deal and right-hander Brandon Woodruff agreed to $3.275 million for one year. Hader, a two-time All-Star, went 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 13 saves in 2020.

Cubs: In addition to Baez and Bryant deals, catcher Willson Contreras agreed to a one-year, $6.65 million deal while right-hander Zach Davies agreed on a one-year, $8.63 million deal. Contreras batted .243 in 2020 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs, while Davies was 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA for the Padres last season. Davies was acquired in the Dec. 29 deal that sent right-hander Yu Darvish to San Diego.

Indians: Catcher Austin Hedges agreed to a one-year, $3.28 million deal, while infielder Amed Rosario ($2.4 million) and right-hander Phil Maton ($975,000) also agreed to deals. Rosario came over from the New York Mets as part of the package for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Mets: Outfielder Michael Conforto agreeed to a one,-year, $12.25 deal, right-hander Edwin Diaz agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal after posting a 1.75 ERA with six saves last season. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo ($4.7 million), right-hander Seth Lugo ($2.925 million), first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith ($2.55 million) and right-hander Robert Gsellman ($1.3 million) also landed deals.

Orioles: Outfielder Trey Mancini agreed to a one-year, $4.75 million deal after missing the 2020 season due to a battle with colon cancer. Mancini batted .291 with career bests of 35 homers and 97 RBIs in 2019.

Phillies: First baseman Rhys Hoskins agreed to a one-year, $4.8 million deal after batting .245 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs last season. Right-hander Vince Velasquez ($4 million) and left-hander Jose Alvarado ($1 million) also agreed to terms.

Pirates: Right-hander Joe Musgrove ($4.45 million) and second baseman Adam Frazier ($4.3 million) each agreed to one-year deals. Infielder Colin Moran ($2.8 million), right-hander Chad Kuhl ($2.13 million), left-hander Steven Brault ($2.05 million), right-hander Richard Rodriguez ($1.7 million), catcher Jacob Stallings ($1.3 million) and right-handers Chris Stratton ($1.1 million) and Kyle Crick ($800,000) also agreed to deals.

Rangers: Outfielder Joey Gallo, a 2019 All-Star, agreed to a one-year, $6.2 million deal after batting just .181 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs last season. Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($2 million) also agreed to terms.

--Field Level Media