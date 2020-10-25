Bengals DE Dunlap unhappy with playing time

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap has taken to social media to express his frustration about being listed third on the team's depth chart.

Dunlap, 31, posted a picture Saturday on his Instagram account showing the Bengals' defensive starters and backups. The image, which shows a set of numbers written on a dry-erase board, lists Dunlap's No. 96 at third string.

"Bengals Depth Chart Update: 'Stand Down And Stand By' is what this tells me," Dunlap wrote. "Zac/Lou they got an experiment, but I don't got time for this."

Dunlap's second sentence was an apparent reference to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Carl Lawson and Amani Bledsoe are listed as the Bengals' top defensive ends, while Khalid Kareem and Margus Hunt are listed at second string.

Dunlap was the Bengals' second-round draft pick (No. 54 overall) out of Florida in 2010. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 82 1/2 career sacks, including one this season.

