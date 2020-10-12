SEARCH
Bengals DT Reader (knee) carted off vs. Ravens

12 Oct 2020 / 03:59 H.

    Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a left knee injury.

    Reader, who recorded one tackle, was later ruled out for the contest.

    The fifth-year-pro is in his first season with the Bengals after spending his first four with the Houston Texans.

    Also, longtime Cincinnati wideout A.J. Green suffered a hamstring injury and was declared doubtful to return. The 10-year veteran didn't have a catch and was targeted once before departing.

    --Field Level Media

