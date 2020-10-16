Bengals put starting DE Hubbard (elbow) on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals' defensive line took another hit Thursday as the team put starting defensive end Sam Hubbard on injured reserve.

The Bengals lost nose tackle D.J. Reader to a season-ending quad injury earlier in the week.

Hubbard will be eligible to return after three weeks, a Week 10 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals have a bye in Week 9.

Hubbard was injured in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

Hubbard started every game for the Bengals this season, amassing 23 tackles and a sack. He registered 8.5 sacks last season in 15 games (all starts).

The Bengals selected Hubbard in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Ohio State.

Carl Lawson is expected to step into Hubbard's starting role with Khalid Kareem and Amani Bledsoe getting more snaps behind him.

The Bengals have not yet announced a corresponding roster move to replace Hubbard on the 53-man roster.

