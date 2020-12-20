Bengals QB Finley to start vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals will turn to quarterback Ryan Finley to start the team's upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Zac Taylor announced on Saturday.

Finley has taken the first-team reps with the Bengals' offense in practice this week. Fellow quarterback Brandon Allen, who is nursing a knee injury, has started the last three games for the Bengals (2-10-1).

Kevin Hogan is expected to be summoned from the practice squad to serve as the backup for Monday's home game against the Steelers (11-2).

Finley, 25, has completed 10 of 19 passes for 75 yards with two interceptions in four appearances this season.

He is just 51 of 106 for 549 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in seven career games with Cincinnati. He was selected by the club in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

