Bengals RB Mixon (foot) ruled out for Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon did not practice for the third straight day Friday and will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a foot injury.

Mixon, 24, has played in 34 straight games dating back to the 2018 season.

He sustained the injury in the first half of Cincinnati's 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. He returned to the contest and finished with 18 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Mixon has 119 carries for 428 yards and three touchdowns in six games with the Bengals (1-4-1) this season. He also has reeled in 21 receptions for 138 yards and a score.

Mixon has rushed for 3,359 yards and 20 touchdowns and added 129 catches for 1,008 yards and five scores in 50 career games. He was selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Giovani Bernard will likely get the start on Sunday against the visiting Browns (4-2). The eighth-year veteran has rushed 12 times for 44 yards and one touchdown and has 16 catches for 115 yards in six games this season.

