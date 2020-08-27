Bengals RB Mixon (migraines) misses another practice

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was not at practice again Thursday while dealing with migraine headaches, NFL Network reported.

The health issue hasn't changed Mixon's desire for a new contract, but his absence is not holdout related, per the report.

Player personnel director Duke Tobin said in the offseason that the Bengals are willing to address Mixon's deal, but no progress has been reported.

Mixon, who is slated to make $1.2 million in base salary in 2020, is coming off back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons. He was a workhorse the second half of the 2019 campaign with 194 carries over the final nine games.

The 24-year-old has rushed for 2,931 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 108 receptions for 870 yards and four scores in 44 career games with the Bengals.

Mixon dropped in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma because of an incident caught on video in which he was shown punching a female student. He was still selected in the second round of the draft.

