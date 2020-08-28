SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BERLIN-EU TOP DIPLOMAT SAYS ON EAST MED DISPUTE: TURKEY HAS TO ABSTAIN FROM UNILATERAL ACTIONS

28 Aug 2020 / 20:34 H.

    BERLIN-EU TOP DIPLOMAT SAYS ON EAST MED DISPUTE: TURKEY HAS TO ABSTAIN FROM UNILATERAL ACTIONS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast