Betting industry takes hit following MLB postponements

The betting industry rebounded over the weekend with the return of Major League Baseball but returned to a coronavirus-induced reality on Monday.

Shares of DraftKings dropped 11.6 percent on Monday morning after MLB postponed two games in response to at least 13 Miami Marlins players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19.

About two hours later, the stock price had risen slightly to $34.56 a share, down almost 8 percent from the $37.55 share price at the opening bell.

The postponed games featured the Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees.

The Phillies hosted the Marlins in a season-opening three-games series.

Patrick Eichner, the PointsBet director of communications, told Field Level Media on Monday that the Orioles-Marlins and Phillies-Yankees series were "taken off the board in response to MLB canceling in wake of positive COVID-19 tests. All bets voided, of course, which will be the case for any game that gets canceled."

Eichner said the service is taking "a wait-and-see approach on what the league decides to do moving forward. Trading team is ready to and will make the appropriate response as soon as we get some clarity."

CNBC reported that MLB was the most popular bet at DraftKings over the weekend and that the betting site had its second-best day since the sporting world came to a near halt in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile betting is legal in seven states.

London-based sportsbook William Hill closed down 4.2 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

--Field Level Media