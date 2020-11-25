Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations with 9 nods

LOS ANGELES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Beyonce led nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch who got six apiece.

Swift and Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Post Malone, Coldplay, Haim, Jacob Collier, the Black Pumas and Jhene Aiko.

The Grammys, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 31 hosted by Trevor Noah. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Franklin Paul)