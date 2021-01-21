Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive and cynical'

Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's move to sanction former Trump administration officials was "unproductive and cynical", a spokeswoman for President Joe Biden's National Security Council said on Wednesday, urging Americans from both parties to condemn the move.

Around the time Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday China announced sanctions against "lying and cheating" outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and 27 other top officials under former President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Tom Hogue)