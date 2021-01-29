Biden administration names former Obama aide Malley as Iran envoy - official

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday named Robert Malley, a former top adviser in the Obama administration, as special envoy for Iran, a senior State Department official said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Malley was a key member of former President Barack Obama's team that negotiated the nuclear accord with Iran and world powers, an agreement that Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 despite strong opposition from Washington's European allies.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)