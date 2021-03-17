Biden administration unified in strong stance on China -senior U.S. official

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is pursuing a unified, "tough-minded" stance on China and will not let Beijing pit different parts of the U.S. government against each other, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Washington believed it was going into talks with top Chinese officials with an increasingly strong hand, and would lay out its concerns about China's behavior regarding Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang province, and Beijing's continuing "malicious" cyber activity, the official told a telephone briefing.

A second official said the United States did not expect any specific "deliverables" or outcomes from the meeting scheduled for March 18 in Alaska, and no joint statement was expected. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Andrea Shalal, Michael Martina and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese)