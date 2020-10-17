Biden ahead of Trump in early ratings data for dueling town halls - Variety

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Early data showed former Vice President Joe Biden led a TV ratings battle with President Donald Trump in their competing town hall events, Hollywood publication Variety reported on Friday, but the outcome could change when final numbers are tallied.

Biden pulled in more than 12 million viewers on Walt Disney Co's ABC on Thursday night, while Trump attracted roughly 10.4 million on Comcast Corp's NBC, Variety said. Updated figures, including the addition of viewership on Comcast-owned cable networks that simulcast the Trump event, were expected later on Friday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)