Oct 14 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his party raised a record-shattering $383 million in September for his presidential bid, likely bolstering his financial advantage over President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The campaign had a staggering $432 million in cash, campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said on Twitter. (Reporting by Joseph Ax and Eric Beech; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)