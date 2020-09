Sept 2 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee said on Wednesday that they raised a combined $364.5 million in August, including more than $205 million from online, small-dollar donations.

Biden, who is leading Republican incumbent President Donald Trump in most national opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, raised $140 million in July. (Reporting by Michael Martina Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)