Biden endorses Democratic proposal for income threshold for stimulus checks

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would send $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans earning up to $75,000 in income and households making up to $150,000.

"Yes," Biden said when asked if he supported the proposal.

Biden, speaking during a meeting with business leaders in the Oval Office, said he had been in touch with Republican leaders about the package.

"I think we're in a position to ... think big," Biden said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)