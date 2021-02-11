Biden expected to announce Pentagon review of China strategy -official

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday a Pentagon review of strategy towards China, looking at key areas including intelligence, technology and the military footprint in the region, a U.S. official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a new 15-person task force would be created at the Pentagon to review the strategy and present its recommendations within four months. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese)