Biden names national security official to oversee global health security

08 Jan 2021 / 23:20 H.

    WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 8 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden plans to add a senior national security official overseeing global health security, restoring a government function cut by the Trump administration ahead of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Biden's transition team said in a statement that it would hire former White House national security official Elizabeth Cameron as Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense. The team also named a broader set of national security officials. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

