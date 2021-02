By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants and temporary foreign workers from entering the United States.

Former President Donald Trump issued the bans last year, saying they were needed to protect U.S. workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Ted Hesson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)