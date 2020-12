WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden's incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said he was "deeply concerned" about the continuing arrests and the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong police arrested eight more activists on Tuesday over an anti-government protest in July, the latest move by authorities in a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Leslie Adler)