WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign spent $36.9 million in June, ending the month with $108.9 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Monday with the Federal Election Commission. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Jim Oliphant in Washington and by Grant Smith in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)