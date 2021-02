WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said President Joe Biden told Democrats the proposal ten Senate Republicans have made for $600 billion in COVID-19 relief is "way too small."

Schumer spoke to reporters after an online meeting of Senate Democrats with the president about Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Chris Reese)