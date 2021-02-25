SEARCH
Biden says he has read U.S. intelligence report on Khashoggi's killing

25 Feb 2021 / 06:01 H.

    WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he has read a U.S. intelligence report on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi that is expected to be released on Thursday.

    Biden told reporters at the White House that he expected to speak soon by phone with Saudi Arabian King Salman.

    The report is likely to point the finger at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for involvement in Khashoggi's death in October 2018.

    (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

