Biden says he hopes high court rejects Trump bid on 2020 census count

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said he hoped the U.S. Supreme Court rejects a Trump administration bid to exclude immigrants living illegally in the United States from population counts used to allocate congressional districts to states.

"We can't keep rewriting history, scrambling norms, and ignoring the Constitution and the precedents we abide by. It is my hope the Supreme Court does the right thing" and rules that "everyone in America" be counted, Biden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)