Biden says he is open to negotiating the proposed $1,400 COVID stimulus checks

26 Jan 2021 / 05:17 H.

    By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw

    NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he is open to negotiating the eligibility requirements of his proposed $1,4000 COVID stimulus check, a nod to lawmakers who have said they should be more targeted to lower-incomes.

    The previous round of stimulus checks, including the $600-per-person check approved in December, was generally limited to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie AdlerEditing by Leslie Adler)

