Biden says he would reveal his view on expanding Supreme Court post-election

PHOENIX, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Thursday Americans would learn his position on increasing the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court after the November election if he were to win.

Biden, who has repeatedly declined to provide his view on the issue, told reporters that revealing it now would distract voters from focusing on Republican President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the top court. The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to start hearings on Barrett on Monday.

"The moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that other than - other than focusing on what's happening now," Biden said.