SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BIDEN SAYS IT WOULD BE NICE TO HAVE TRUMP'S CONCESSION AFTER ELECTION WIN BUT NOT CRITICAL

11 Nov 2020 / 03:52 H.

    BIDEN SAYS IT WOULD BE NICE TO HAVE TRUMP'S CONCESSION AFTER ELECTION WIN BUT NOT CRITICAL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast