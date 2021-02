WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military should relinquish power and release advocates, activists and officials after the generals staged a coup, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his first foreign policy address on Thursday.

Biden added that force should never be used to erase the outcome of a credible election. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Steve Holland, Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)