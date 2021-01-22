Biden seeking five-year extension of New START arms treaty with Russia, WH confirms

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will be seeking a five-year extension to the New START arms control treaty with Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, confirming earlier reporting.

The decision had to be made quickly because the treaty, which limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each, is due to expire on Feb. 5.

