Biden team to review sanctions operations at U.S. Treasury -Bloomberg News

Dec 8 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden's national security team plans to broadly review sanctions operations at the U.S. Treasury Department, including an evaluation of current programs, staffing and budgets, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-09/treasury-sanctions-programs-face-broad-review-from-biden-team?sref=SCAzRb9t on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wally Adeyemo, Biden's pick for deputy treasury secretary, will coordinate with other national security agencies to review how Treasury's terrorism and financial intelligence unit operates, it added. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)