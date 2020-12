WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, after an incoming White House adviser, Cedric Richmond, contracted the deadly respiratory disease, a spokeswoman for Biden said in a statement.

Richmond was not in close contact with Biden as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)