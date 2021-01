WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to keep Christopher Wray as FBI Director, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a White House source.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked on Wednesday if Biden had confidence in Wray and said she had not spoken to the newly elected president about the matter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)