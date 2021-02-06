Biden to name New York Fed's Singh as deputy security adviser

By Jonnelle Marte and Trevor Hunnicutt

Feb 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to name Daleep Singh, the head of the markets team at the New York Federal Reserve, as his deputy national security adviser, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Singh worked for the Treasury Department during President Barack Obama's administration, serving in financial markets and international affairs.

The White House and the New York Fed did not immediately respond to a requests for comment. The news of Singh's appointment in the Biden administration was first reported by Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-05/biden-taps-new-york-fed-market-chief-as-national-security-deputy?sref=HFh69AJb.

Singh joined the New York Fed last February, shortly before the pandemic sparked a wave of market volatility. In his role, he oversaw the team at the Fed that set up a suite of emergency lending programs. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)