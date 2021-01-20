Biden will recognize Guaido as Venezuela's leader, top diplomat says

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden's administration will continue to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's president, Anthony Blinken, Biden's nominee for secretary of state, said on Tuesday.

Blinken told members of the U.S. Senate that Biden would seek to "more effectively target" sanctions on the country, which aim to oust President Nicolas Maduro - who retains control of the country. Blinken said the new administration would look at more humanitarian assistance to the country. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Patricia Zengerle in Washington Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler)