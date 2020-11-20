SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Biden wins Georgia after recount, "numbers don't lie" -Ga. election official

20 Nov 2020 / 21:23 H.

    WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump did not win Georgia's electoral votes, the secretary of state said on Friday after a recount and audit performed after a narrow victory be Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

    "Like other Republicans. I'm disappointed, our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who called himself a proud Trump supporter. "I live by the motto that numbers don't lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct."

    (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by John Stonestreet)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast