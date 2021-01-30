Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of qualifier between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers on Saturday at Canberra, Australia Sydney Sixers win by 9 wickets Perth Scorchers 1st innings Jason Roy c&b Sean Abbott 3 Liam Livingstone c Moises Henriques b Carlos Brathwaite 15 Colin Munro c Jordan Silk b Jackson Bird 30 Josh Inglis Not Out 69 Mitchell Marsh c Josh Philippe b Steve O'Keefe 2 Ashton Turner c Jordan Silk b Ben Dwarshuis 33 Jhye Richardson c Daniel Christian b Ben Dwarshuis 0 Aaron Hardie Not Out 8 Extras 1b 1lb 0nb 0pen 5w 7 Total (20.0 overs) 167-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Roy, 2-39 Livingstone, 3-81 Munro, 4-85 Marsh, 5-144 Turner, 6-145 Richardson Did Not Bat : Tye, Behrendorff, Ahmed Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Ben Dwarshuis 4 0 40 2 10.00 3w Jackson Bird 4 0 33 1 8.25 Sean Abbott 3 0 38 1 12.67 1w Steve O'Keefe 4 0 20 1 5.00 Carlos Brathwaite 4 0 25 1 6.25 1w Daniel Christian 1 0 9 0 9.00 ...................................................... Sydney Sixers 1st innings Josh Philippe c Fawad Ahmed b Liam Livingstone 45 James Vince Not Out 98 Daniel Hughes Not Out 21 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 2w 4 Total (17.0 overs) 168-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-92 Philippe Did Not Bat : Henriques, Silk, Christian, Brathwaite, Abbott, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe, Bird Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jhye Richardson 4 0 36 0 9.00 1w Jason Behrendorff 3 0 30 0 10.00 Andrew Tye 3 0 31 0 10.33 1w Fawad Ahmed 3 0 27 0 9.00 Aaron Hardie 1 0 15 0 15.00 Liam Livingstone 2 0 16 1 8.00 Ashton Turner 1 0 11 0 11.00 ............................... Umpire Paul Wilson Umpire Sam Nogajski Video Shawn Craig Match Referee Robert Stratford