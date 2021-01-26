Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 56 between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers on Tuesday at Melbourne, Australia Sydney Sixers win by 5 wickets Melbourne Stars 1st innings Marcus Stoinis c Jackson Bird b Ben Dwarshuis 12 Seb Gotch c Steve O'Keefe b Sean Abbott 15 Nick Larkin lbw Ben Dwarshuis 12 Glenn Maxwell b Sean Abbott 66 Nic Maddinson c Josh Philippe b Carlos Brathwaite 22 Hilton Cartwright Not Out 38 Nathan Coulter-Nile c Josh Philippe b Ben Dwarshuis 5 Sam Rainbird Not Out 1 Extras 0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 1w 6 Total (20.0 overs) 177-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-18 Stoinis, 2-36 Gotch, 3-46 Larkin, 4-90 Maddinson, 5-146 Maxwell, 6-157 Coulter-Nile Did Not Bat : Zampa, Stanlake, Khan Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 1 0 12 0 12.00 Steve O'Keefe 4 0 21 0 5.25 Ben Dwarshuis 4 1 27 3 6.75 Carlos Brathwaite 4 0 46 1 11.50 Sean Abbott 4 0 28 2 7.00 Jake Ball 3 0 38 0 12.67 1w ............................................................... Sydney Sixers 1st innings Josh Philippe c Billy Stanlake b Sam Rainbird 1 James Vince c Nathan Coulter-Nile b Nic Maddinson 46 Daniel Hughes c Glenn Maxwell b Billy Stanlake 3 Moises Henriques Run Out Nic Maddinson 38 Jordan Silk Not Out 35 Carlos Brathwaite c Sam Rainbird b Nathan Coulter-Nile 2 Daniel Christian Not Out 49 Extras 4b 1lb 0nb 0pen 1w 6 Total (19.5 overs) 180-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-6 Philippe, 2-9 Hughes, 3-84 Vince, 4-101 Henriques, 5-103 Brathwaite Did Not Bat : Abbott, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe, Bird, Ball Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Sam Rainbird 4 0 39 1 9.75 Billy Stanlake 3.5 0 41 1 10.70 Nathan Coulter-Nile 4 0 35 1 8.75 1w Adam Zampa 4 0 34 0 8.50 Zahir Khan 3 0 20 0 6.67 Nic Maddinson 1 0 6 1 6.00 ................................ Umpire Phillip Gillespie Umpire Shawn Craig Video Sam Nogajski Match Referee Robert Stratford