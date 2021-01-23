Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 23 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 50 between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers on Saturday at Melbourne, Australia Perth Scorchers win by 11 runs Perth Scorchers 1st innings Jason Roy c Glenn Maxwell b Nathan Coulter-Nile 54 Liam Livingstone c Nic Maddinson b Zahir Khan 24 Colin Munro Not Out 46 Josh Inglis c Seb Gotch b Marcus Stoinis 26 Mitchell Marsh c Glenn Maxwell b Adam Zampa 5 Ashton Turner Not Out 18 Extras 4b 1lb 0nb 0pen 4w 9 Total (20.0 overs) 182-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-83 Livingstone, 2-87 Roy, 3-139 Inglis, 4-149 Marsh Did Not Bat : Hardie, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Ahmed Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Billy Stanlake 4 0 19 0 4.75 Zahir Khan 4 0 31 1 7.75 Adam Zampa 4 0 48 1 12.00 Clint Hinchliffe 1 0 8 0 8.00 Nathan Coulter-Nile 4 0 49 1 12.25 2w Marcus Stoinis 2 0 16 1 8.00 2w Glenn Maxwell 1 0 6 0 6.00 ............................................................ Melbourne Stars 1st innings Marcus Stoinis c Andrew Tye b Jason Behrendorff 14 Seb Gotch Run Out Colin Munro 18 Nick Larkin b Andrew Tye 70 Glenn Maxwell c Ashton Turner b Fawad Ahmed 0 Nic Maddinson c Andrew Tye b Jhye Richardson 18 Nathan Coulter-Nile c Ashton Turner b Andrew Tye 7 Hilton Cartwright Not Out 23 Clint Hinchliffe Not Out 13 Extras 3b 2lb 0nb 0pen 3w 8 Total (20.0 overs) 171-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-26 Stoinis, 2-35 Gotch, 3-42 Maxwell, 4-104 Maddinson, 5-114 Coulter-Nile, 6-142 Larkin Did Not Bat : Zampa, Stanlake, Khan Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jhye Richardson 4 0 39 1 9.75 2w Jason Behrendorff 4 1 19 1 4.75 Aaron Hardie 4 0 41 0 10.25 Andrew Tye 4 0 28 2 7.00 1w Fawad Ahmed 4 0 39 1 9.75 ................................... Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Umpire Phillip Gillespie Video Shawn Craig Match Referee Kent Hannam