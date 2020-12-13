Big Bash League Scoreboard

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 6 between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades on Sunday at Hobart, Australia Sydney Sixers win by 145 runs Sydney Sixers 1st innings Josh Philippe c Aaron Finch b Josh Lalor 95 Jack Edwards lbw Peter Hatzoglou 1 James Vince c Sam Harper b Kane Richardson 17 Daniel Hughes c Kane Richardson b Peter Hatzoglou 32 Jordan Silk Not Out 45 Daniel Christian Not Out 11 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 4w 4 Total (20.0 overs) 205-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-8 Edwards, 2-40 Vince, 3-118 Hughes, 4-188 Philippe Did Not Bat : Brathwaite, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe, Manenti, Sandhu Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Josh Lalor 4 0 49 1 12.25 1w Peter Hatzoglou 4 0 40 2 10.00 2w Benny Howell 2 0 22 0 11.00 Kane Richardson 4 0 37 1 9.25 Beau Webster 4 0 37 0 9.25 Jon Holland 2 0 20 0 10.00 .................................................................... Melbourne Renegades 1st innings Shaun Marsh b Steve O'Keefe 13 Aaron Finch c Daniel Christian b Gurinder Sandhu 12 Sam Harper c Steve O'Keefe b Ben Dwarshuis 1 Rilee Rossouw c Carlos Brathwaite b Ben Dwarshuis 0 Beau Webster c Josh Philippe b Ben Dwarshuis 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk b Carlos Brathwaite 13 Benny Howell c Jordan Silk b Carlos Brathwaite 0 Kane Richardson b Ben Dwarshuis 13 Josh Lalor c Gurinder Sandhu b Steve O'Keefe 0 Peter Hatzoglou b Steve O'Keefe 0 Jon Holland Not Out 5 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 0w 1 Total (10.4 overs) 60 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-14 Finch, 2-15 Harper, 3-16 Rossouw, 4-25 Webster, 5-38 Marsh, 6-42 Fraser-McGurk, 7-43 Howell, 8-43 Lalor, 9-43 Hatzoglou, 10-60 Richardson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Steve O'Keefe 3 0 16 3 5.33 Gurinder Sandhu 1 0 7 1 7.00 Ben Dwarshuis 2.4 0 13 4 4.88 Ben Manenti 2 0 11 0 5.50 Carlos Brathwaite 2 0 12 2 6.00 ................................... Umpire Donovan Koch Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Video Paul Wilson Match Referee David Johnston