Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 41 between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers on Saturday at Canberra, Australia Sydney Sixers win by 7 wickets Perth Scorchers 1st innings Jason Roy b Daniel Christian 21 Liam Livingstone c Jackson Bird b Jake Ball 67 Colin Munro c Jackson Bird b Carlos Brathwaite 34 Ashton Turner c Jordan Silk b Jake Ball 1 Josh Inglis c James Vince b Steve O'Keefe 2 Cameron Bancroft c Josh Philippe b Carlos Brathwaite 1 Aaron Hardie c Jake Ball b Daniel Christian 12 Jhye Richardson Not Out 6 Andrew Tye Not Out 8 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 8w 11 Total (20.0 overs) 163-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-76 Roy, 2-103 Livingstone, 3-106 Turner, 4-115 Inglis, 5-121 Bancroft, 6-142 Munro, 7-149 Hardie Did Not Bat : Behrendorff, Ahmed Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 3 0 31 0 10.33 Steve O'Keefe 4 0 36 1 9.00 1w Lloyd Pope 2 0 26 0 13.00 1w Carlos Brathwaite 3 0 12 2 4.00 1w Jake Ball 4 0 33 2 8.25 2w Daniel Christian 4 0 22 2 5.50 ............................................................... Sydney Sixers 1st innings Josh Philippe b Jhye Richardson 84 Justin Avendano c Cameron Bancroft b Jason Behrendorff 8 James Vince b Fawad Ahmed 52 Daniel Hughes Not Out 11 Daniel Christian Not Out 7 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 1w 2 Total (18.5 overs) 164-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-40 Avendano, 2-146 Philippe, 3-148 Vince Did Not Bat : Silk, Brathwaite, O'Keefe, Bird, Ball, Pope Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jhye Richardson 3.5 0 31 1 8.09 Jason Behrendorff 4 0 19 1 4.75 1w Andrew Tye 3 0 41 0 13.67 Aaron Hardie 4 0 37 0 9.25 Fawad Ahmed 4 0 35 1 8.75 ............................... Umpire Gerard Abood Umpire Anthony Wilds Video Greg Davidson Match Referee Robert Stratford