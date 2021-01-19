Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 44 between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat on Tuesday at Melbourne, Australia Perth Scorchers win by 59 runs Perth Scorchers 1st innings Jason Roy c Lewis Gregory b Jack Wildermuth 4 Liam Livingstone c Xavier Bartlett b Jack Wildermuth 17 Colin Munro c Joe Denly b Morne Morkel 82 Josh Inglis c Chris Lynn b James Bazley 25 Cameron Bancroft c James Bazley b Morne Morkel 15 Ashton Turner Not Out 24 Jhye Richardson Not Out 0 Extras 1b 4lb 0nb 0pen 2w 7 Total (20.0 overs) 174-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Roy, 2-37 Livingstone, 3-77 Inglis, 4-113 Bancroft, 5-160 Munro Did Not Bat : Hardie, Tye, Behrendorff, Ahmed Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Xavier Bartlett 1 0 5 0 5.00 Jack Wildermuth 4 0 34 2 8.50 1w Mark Steketee 4 0 42 0 10.50 1w Morne Morkel 4 0 24 2 6.00 Matthew Kuhnemann 1 0 4 0 4.00 Lewis Gregory 3 0 33 0 11.00 James Bazley 3 0 27 1 9.00 ...................................................................... Brisbane Heat 1st innings Max Bryant c Cameron Bancroft b Jason Behrendorff 5 Chris Lynn st Josh Inglis b Fawad Ahmed 27 Joe Denly b Fawad Ahmed 26 Joe Burns c Josh Inglis b Andrew Tye 2 Lewis Gregory b Jason Behrendorff 20 Jack Wildermuth c Josh Inglis b Liam Livingstone 1 Jimmy Peirson lbw Jhye Richardson 8 James Bazley c Aaron Hardie b Andrew Tye 4 Mark Steketee c Colin Munro b Jhye Richardson 0 Matthew Kuhnemann Not Out 1 Morne Morkel c Aaron Hardie b Fawad Ahmed 2 Extras 5b 7lb 1nb 0pen 6w 19 Total (16.4 overs) 115 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-9 Bryant, 2-46 Lynn, 3-52 Burns, 4-96 Gregory, 5-100 Denly, 6-102 Wildermuth, 7-112 Peirson, 8-112 Steketee, 9-112 Bazley, 10-115 Morkel Did Not Bat : Bartlett Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jhye Richardson 3 0 10 2 3.33 Jason Behrendorff 3 0 17 2 5.67 1w 1nb Aaron Hardie 2 0 29 0 14.50 Fawad Ahmed 3.4 0 25 3 6.82 Liam Livingstone 2 0 10 1 5.00 Andrew Tye 3 0 12 2 4.00 1w ................................... Umpire Darren Close Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Video Shawn Craig Match Referee Robert Parry