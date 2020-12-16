Big Bash League Scoreboard

Dec 16 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 9 between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars on Wednesday at Launceston, Australia No Result Perth Scorchers 1st innings Josh Inglis c Hilton Cartwright b Billy Stanlake 7 Colin Munro c Hilton Cartwright b Nic Maddinson 49 Joe Clarke c Nicholas Pooran b Liam Hatcher 34 Mitchell Marsh lbw Liam Hatcher 0 Ashton Turner c Nicholas Pooran b Nic Maddinson 39 Cameron Bancroft Not Out 15 Aaron Hardie c Nathan Coulter-Nile b Billy Stanlake 2 Jhye Richardson Not Out 1 Extras 0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 6w 11 Total (17.0 overs) 158-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-14 Inglis, 2-63 Clarke, 3-63 Marsh, 4-133 Turner, 5-142 Munro, 6-153 Hardie Did Not Bat : Tye, Paris, Ahmed Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Billy Stanlake 4 0 28 2 7.00 2w Nathan Coulter-Nile 3 0 23 0 7.67 Glenn Maxwell 2 0 22 0 11.00 Tom O'Connell 1 0 15 0 15.00 Clint Hinchliffe 1 0 17 0 17.00 Liam Hatcher 3 0 17 2 5.67 2w Hilton Cartwright 1 0 23 0 23.00 1w Nic Maddinson 2 0 8 2 4.00 ......................................... Melbourne Stars 1st innings Andre Fletcher Not Out 6 Marcus Stoinis lbw Jhye Richardson 4 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w 0 Total (1.1 overs) 10-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-10 Stoinis To Bat : Cartwright, Maxwell, Pooran, Maddinson, Coulter-Nile, Hinchliffe, O'Connell, Hatcher, Stanlake, Dunk Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Joel Paris 1 0 10 0 10.00 Jhye Richardson 0.1 0 0 1 0.00 ................................... Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Umpire Sam Nogajski Video Donovan Koch Match Referee David Johnston