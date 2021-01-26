Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 54 between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers on Tuesday at Adelaide, Australia Brisbane Heat win by 6 runs Brisbane Heat 1st innings Chris Lynn c Aaron Hardie b Liam Livingstone 51 Max Bryant c Josh Inglis b Jason Behrendorff 3 Marnus Labuschagne c Colin Munro b Jhye Richardson 46 Joe Denly c Mitchell Marsh b Andrew Tye 11 Joe Burns c Josh Inglis b Jason Behrendorff 2 Lewis Gregory b Andrew Tye 36 Jimmy Peirson Not Out 16 Jack Wildermuth Run Out Colin Munro 1 Mark Steketee Not Out 5 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 9w 10 Total (20.0 overs) 181-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-16 Bryant, 2-74 Lynn, 3-96 Denly, 4-100 Burns, 5-156 Gregory, 6-160 Labuschagne, 7-171 Wildermuth Did Not Bat : Bartlett, Swepson, Laughlin Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jhye Richardson 4 0 44 1 11.00 2w Jason Behrendorff 4 0 30 2 7.50 Fawad Ahmed 4 0 52 0 13.00 1w Liam Livingstone 2 0 16 1 8.00 Andrew Tye 4 0 23 2 5.75 Aaron Hardie 2 0 15 0 7.50 ................................................................ Perth Scorchers 1st innings Jason Roy c Marnus Labuschagne b Mitchell Swepson 41 Liam Livingstone b Mitchell Swepson 32 Colin Munro c Mitchell Swepson b Marnus Labuschagne 7 Josh Inglis lbw Marnus Labuschagne 12 Mitchell Marsh Not Out 54 Ashton Turner b Marnus Labuschagne 0 Aaron Hardie Run Out Mark Steketee 11 Jhye Richardson Not Out 13 Extras 1b 1lb 1nb 0pen 2w 5 Total (20.0 overs) 175-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-53 Livingstone, 2-66 Munro, 3-91 Roy, 4-94 Inglis, 5-94 Turner, 6-126 Hardie Did Not Bat : Tye, Behrendorff, Ahmed Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jack Wildermuth 2 0 13 0 6.50 Mark Steketee 4 0 54 0 13.50 1nb Mitchell Swepson 4 0 20 2 5.00 Ben Laughlin 4 0 36 0 9.00 Marnus Labuschagne 4 0 35 3 8.75 2w Joe Denly 2 0 15 0 7.50 ............................ Umpire Greg Davidson Umpire Anthony Wilds Video Gerard Abood Match Referee Stephen Davis