Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 48 between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder on Friday at Adelaide, Australia Sydney Thunder win by 46 runs Sydney Thunder 1st innings Usman Khawaja c Steve O'Keefe b Ben Dwarshuis 6 Alex Hales c Jordan Silk b Carlos Brathwaite 110 Callum Ferguson c Jordan Silk b Lloyd Pope 42 Sam Billings c Daniel Christian b Ben Dwarshuis 33 Ben Cutting c Jackson Bird b Ben Dwarshuis 33 Nathan McAndrew Not Out 3 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 4w 5 Total (20.0 overs) 232-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-37 Khawaja, 2-106 Ferguson, 3-159 Billings, 4-213 Hales, 5-230 Cutting Did Not Bat : Davies, Green, Milne, Doggett, Sangha Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 2 0 19 0 9.50 Steve O'Keefe 3 0 42 0 14.00 Ben Dwarshuis 4 0 38 3 9.50 Carlos Brathwaite 4 0 40 1 10.00 1w Daniel Christian 3 0 48 0 16.00 Lloyd Pope 4 0 44 1 11.00 3w ......................................................... Sydney Sixers 1st innings Josh Philippe Run Out Callum Ferguson 20 James Vince c Ben Cutting b Tanveer Sangha 38 Daniel Hughes b Ben Cutting 1 Moises Henriques c Sam Billings b Tanveer Sangha 56 Jordan Silk b Brendan Doggett 42 Daniel Christian Not Out 21 Carlos Brathwaite Not Out 2 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 4w 6 Total (20.0 overs) 186-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-40 Philippe, 2-54 Hughes, 3-62 Vince, 4-152 Henriques, 5-183 Silk Did Not Bat : O'Keefe, Dwarshuis, Pope, Bird Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Adam Milne 4 0 37 0 9.25 1w Nathan McAndrew 4 0 57 0 14.25 1w Brendan Doggett 4 0 24 1 6.00 Tanveer Sangha 4 0 34 2 8.50 2w Ben Cutting 3 0 26 1 8.67 Chris Green 1 0 6 0 6.00 ............................ Umpire Greg Davidson Umpire Anthony Wilds Video Gerard Abood Match Referee Simon Fry